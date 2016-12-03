Why ESPN Return Man 3 has the best gaming experience

ESPN Return Man 3 focuses on the details of playing American football. Like any other flash game, this game has several levels and stages that can be played over 15 weeks. The player is expected to complete at least four stages every week to be promoted to the next stage level. In each of those four stages, there are four levels. This means you have to complete each level in the first stage before moving to the next stage of the week. As usual, the first few stages are easy to conquer but the game gets tougher as you get to higher stage levels.

Game Interface

The game offers a nicely designed interface that makes the game realistic. For instance, the developer has ensured the players, lightning bolts and cleats are clearly visible. The playing ground is also of higher quality, and the movements are now simpler and smoother.

Game Controls



The return man is controlled by either the arrow keys or with “I” for forward movements, “J” for left movements, “L” for right movements, and “K” for back movements. Catching the balls would mean moving the return man over the circle in yellow before the circle is filled with the color. The special moves in the game are controlled by D, A and K keys. The spacebar also acts as an alternative for the mouse, which is used in advancing the game from one screen to another.

Tips

The return man ought to have a higher possession in order to gain more points by scoring highly. In any case, consider the moves you use to score as each move normally deducts your points. As such, consider using fewer moves. Always make the return man run over the lightning bolts. They boost speed and earn the return man bonus points. The game has a resume feature and that really cuts it for players on the go.