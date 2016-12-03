Super Smash Flash 2 hacked edition

Are you tired and bored of playing Super Smash Flash 2 the same old way? Super Smash Flash 2 Hacked might just be the answer to your problem.It simply involves use of various techniques to make the game more easier and winnable.

General Rules of Super Smash Flash 2 is an action packed game that mainly involves attacking the opponent off stage. An attack on your opponent accumulates damage which increases your percentage value.A higher value percentage results to a higher probability for knocking your opponent off stage. There are a number of keys and special features that can be used for game control. These include: 1. A,S,D and W which are used by player number one for movement purposes. 2. Player number two uses the number pads for both standard and special moves.3. O is a key for player number one that is used for activating a special move known as”final smash.” Player 2 uses number one key pad for that final smash. 4. P control is used for standard attacks. 5. The game can either be played in stock mode or time mode. 6. The stock mode signs a certain number of lives to each player. Every time your opponent attacks you successfully, you loose a life. If you loose all your lives, you are defeated. 7. Time mode on the other hand assigns a point to the player who successfully attacks the opponent. At the end of the game, the player with the highest number of points is the winner. 8. A successful attack is normally refereed to as KO.

Super Smash Flash 2 Characters

There is a long list of playable characters which adds up to 33. Some of the most popular characters you might know are; Captain Falcon of Nintendo F Zero, Mega Man and Naruto of Manga series.

Game levels The game levels are termed as stages. Each stage features a unique battle arena that features instinct uniqueness and complexity.

Super Smash Flash Hacked

There is nothing more interesting like playing super smash flash hacked. Simple rules to put you ahead of the game! All you need to do is have the hack information and you good to go. Hack information is related to characters and number of lives. If you want to enable all the characters, all you got to do is press key 1. You can have an infinite number of lives by simply pressing key 2. Other controls include; U for grab and 4 for taunt. What are you waiting for! Play the super flash hacked today and experience a different dimension of action packed games.