Stick RPG from Xgen – Guide inside!

Introduction

Stick RPG is one of the most played games on Xgen.com. It is a classic game and over the years, it has emerged the most played game. The latest Stick RPG version has turned out to be the best on addictinggames.com. This statistics clearly indicate that this game is widely played.

Where to find this game

Maybe for one reason or another you have not been able to lay your hands on this exciting game. Do not be left out, join the fun. www.xgen.com or www.addictinggames.com is the site you can download the game. Xgen though is better because it contains the complete and original version. One thing about addictinggames.com’s version is that it contains a modified city whereby you are not able to sell and buy stocks, travel to another city and sell “commodities” or buying real estate.

How to play

First, you will need to roll the skill dice. Expect to find a flaw that may say charm: 3, strength: 3 and intelligence: 3. Put all those together to get 9. You may decide to redo again to get 10. You should try rolling repeatedly until you get above eight in every skill. Take away all skill points earned and re-add them to intelligence until it is twenty at the least.

By just a finger, read your messages, check the school bag, explore your apartment and check the question mark icon. Simple isn’t it? This type of navigation is very easy to work with. Note that, your job title should always be McSlave. To apply for jobs, go to the other side of McSticks you will find the corporation. A congratulatory message will appear on your screen if you succeed in your job application.

After you have landed a job, maybe a janitor, you are required to work for not less than four straight days. Afterwards, you can go and study to get enough brains that can qualify you for a promotion. After a successful promotion request, you will get a congratulations message notifying you of an increase in wage per hour.

After another promotion, you now become a regular employee. You can make money for some days, sell “commodities” and explore. Get another promotion and earn yourself the vice presidency. Your wage per hour will also increase to $50. Work for shorter hours and for the best part of your days gamble at the casino. Blow your savings on a castle worth $500,000.00 dollars. Live a lavish life, have fun and buy anything for your castle.

Now that you are a CEO and making huge money, invest it. Watch TV, exercise and have lots of fun. Go to the bar. Drink a couple of beers, smoke and get into a fight. Kill a kid with smokes. After smoking a number of packs, go into the street and get yourself killed! If the car misses you, find where the street ends, jump off the world.

GAME OVER!