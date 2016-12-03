Impossible Quiz – Just How Impossible Is It?

Introduction:

The Impossible Quiz is one of those games that seem to be very simple, but quickly enough you will find yourself in a nightmare. The questions are very straightforward at first, but then they require you to use some irrational logic in order to solve the puzzles. It gets harder and harder all the time, but you just need to be patient with it and you’ll reach the end.

Instructions:

The goal of The Impossible Quiz Game is to beat the quiz by answering all of the given questions. It seems really simple, but it is far from it. The questions are obviously far from being easy. Some of them will require of you to use insane logic, but some of them you just need to guess, so there isn’t a specific rule against it. Obviously, it’s not actually impossible, but it’s still a tough nut.

You get three lives in total throughout the quiz. Every incorrect answer will take one life away from you. Should you loose all three, it’s game over for you. After a number of questions, you will be awarded a skip. The skip lets you skip a question if it is too difficult for you. There is the inclusion of bomb questions which have a time limit, so you have to be very fast, otherwise you loose a life.

Controls:

The only thing The Impossible Quiz requires of you to use is the mouse. Well, besides your brain of course, and trust me when I say you’ll have to use a lot of thinking in this game. At first, you have to click on one of four given answers, but soon it will become more and more abstract. Quickly enough, you will see pictures that are the answers, and sometimes the answer is even in the question itself.

The Impossible Quiz is funny at first, but then it gets more and more frustrating. The worst part is that sometimes logic isn’t the answer, and those answers will require most of your patience. The inclusion of skips is very useful, but you only get one after every seven questions.