Have Fun Playing Plazma Burst

Plazma Burst is fun 2-D shooter flash game, with a fairly simple story line. Your race was almost wiped out, but you are trying to go back in time to correct what happened. You succeed in your time travel, but the calculations are off, and you end up on an unfriendly planet. You have to fight your way out and get back to your planet in order to save your race.

The controls on Plamza Burst are very straightforward. You use D and A to move right and left, and S to crouch. You jump using space, and you fire your weapon using the left mouse button. Most guns have a site on them, to help with your aiming.

The bad guys will try and stop you any way they can. They will hide in behind corners and ledges to try and snipe you from a distance. If you are not careful, you can be being blown up by explosives. Luckily, you are allowed to buy upgrades to your gear once you complete every level.

You can get a more powerful pistol, rifle, and shotgun. If you survive long enough, you might even afford the potent rocket launcher or plasma cannon. Once you buy a new weapon, it is added to your inventory, and you can cycle through your all your choices by using the numbers on your keyboard.

Your health starts at 100, and goes down if you take damage from enemy fire. You can get health back by picking up blue med kits on the ground, which restore 25 health each. To avoid too much damage, try and always shot enemies in the head. Most have body armor, and you can can spend way too much time killing them when a head shot might have done the job instantly. It takes a little longer to line up, but is well worth it. Use the terrain to your advantage. Try and find spots where you can shoot the enemy, but they cannot shoot you.

You also get three grenades when you start every level. These are useful for taking out large groups of enemies, or for getting them in hard to reach places. Use them carefully, and be sure you not too close when they go off, as they do pack quite a punch. When you first go shopping, you might be tempted to upgrade your weapons immediately. You should buy a helmet and and armor as soon as you can, so you take less damage. Timing, accuracy, and intelligence count for more in this game than just raw firepower.

Plazma Burst is a great platform shooter. The 16 levels provide lots of variety, and the between stages shop means you can slowly make your character more potent. Give this game a try if you want to use your wits and all your weapons in order to defeat your foes. There are also three levels of difficulty, so you can make the game easier if its too hard or increase the challenge after you beat one mode.