Experience the Happy Wheels Demo Firsthand:

Don’t let the name of the game fool you. Happy Wheels demo is anything but happy and can come across morbid. If you don’t mind a little blood and guts, this game may be perfect for you. To get started, you have four characters to choose from. You start by selecting your character from an old man in a wheel chair, a fat lady on a scooter, a boy on a bike, or a man in a private car. Your objective in the game is to get your character down the street in one piece. While this may sound easy, you have a lot of obstacles to deal with when you are heading down the road.

Consequences:

If you haven’t mastered the game, your character can expect to get beat up pretty bad. Some of the things they may encounter while riding down the road includes being ejected from their vehicle, being decapitated, being crushed, and even suffering the loss of a limb. There are many obstacles along the way that will make it extremely tricky to get to the next level. Even if you do suffer an injury, you can still continue playing until you have loss a significant amount of blood. Once you have spilled a lot of blood, you have failed your mission in Happy Wheels hacked.

Game Controls:

In order to find your way through the game, you will have to understand how to maneuver your character around the screen. The letter “Z”, space bar, control key, the shift bar, and the four arrows all come into play when trying to get around. The controls are a little delayed which can make it difficult to maneuver around.

Moving Forward:

If you find yourself bored with the current levels, there is a level editor in the game that will allow you to create your own, unique levels of play. You can also adjust the level of difficulty to your preference. This game can easily be adjusted to your liking. Because of the level of difficulty, it will be hard to stop playing. Until you master the game, you will want to keep playing it. If you aren’t happy with the current characters in the Happy Wheels demo, you can create your own.

If you are looking for a game that has blood, guts, and racing, you have found it in the Happy Wheels demo. This game provides plenty of excitement and thrill as you maneuver your character down the streets.