FMX Team Freestyle Motocross Digitized

FMX Team:

FMX Team is an interesting game that offers a fresh look into the world of Freestyle Motocross. Playing as a team of three riders, all sporting an awesome ride, your aim is to successfully complete the multitude of levels that the game sets you up on. Being a motocross game entails more than just completing the course — you’ve got to look impressive while doing it, all by performing various stunts. For each stunt your biking team performs, they’ll receive experience. Earn enough experience and your bikers will learn newer, more impressive stunts that they can perform on a whim. Aim for the highest score possible by unlocking every stunt!

Controls:

Despite being an incredibly difficult feat to pull of in reality, the game’s controls are much simpler. Use the UP button on the keyboard to send your biker forward. The LEFT and RIGHT buttons allow for your rider to lean back or forward. Leaning is an important mechanic in the game and you can set your rider up to perform impressive stunts at a high velocity if leaning the right way. The game is quickly paused by using the SPACEBAR, should you need to take a break for any reason. Up next is probably the most important aspect of the game. The stunts. Perform up to five different stunts (provided you’ve unlocked them all) by using numbers 1,2,3,4 and 5 on your keyboard.

Gameplay:

When starting the game for the first time, you’ll be prompted to enter a name. This way, you’ll be remembered and your high scores will be listed for everyone to regard with wonder and envy. After choosing a name (or not choosing a name) you get to choose which of your 3 riders will complete the course. Upon doing so, you’ll immediately be placed at the start of the course, free to ride and show off your moves.

Try to meet the score required in the allotted time limit, and most of all, have fun on the track!