Crescent Solitaire

Crescent solitaire is an impressive game based on the rather traditional Klondike style of play. However, it has a different twist to its Klondike version that makes it worth the while. As a result, it has different tweaks and features to it that give a player a different feel and an immersive form of play. Crescent solitaire players participate in several tournaments and go against other live players from around the world.

Difficulty level and tutorials

There exist no tutorials for the game yet, but this is no deterrence as new players can quickly grasp the game’s simplicity. Additionally, if the game gets a little technical for the player, there is always a help tab. The help tab will how the player what to do in certain instances.

Gameplay

As indicated before, Crescent solitaire is built around the Klondike style of the game. The game developers have however taken a different tweak on the Klondike style by incorporating various tweaks and features to make the game unique. Players are provided with two rows containing four cards. The four cards are surrounded by sixteen other card columns. The middle upper row cards are to be arranged in descending order while those in the lower should be arranged in ascending order.

After completing the arrangement process, points will be awarded about how well a player did. To turn the gameplay up a notch, there are several tournaments where players go to live players around the world. The players are gauged by how fast they can arrange the cards.

Looks

The game goes for a simple style as compared to an overly complicated game architecture's the cards are easy to identify and work with a striking design that makes them easily identifiable. In Crescent solitaire, there exists no form of currency exchange, and this increases competition since everyone is on the same level l while playing. It is, therefore, worth trying out since the tweaks and changes it takes on the traditional solitaire style are amazing.