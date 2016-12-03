Boxhead Zombie Wars flash game guide

The Boxhead Zombie Wars is a port of the definitive PC flash game of a similar name. In this game, a player uses an array of weaponry, defensive turrets as well as barricades to fend off gigantic waves of zombies. It’s a nice game on its own, with a lot of players going for it.

The primary goal of Zombie Wars is for you to stay alive, and there are numerous approaches to accomplish this. As a player, you can decide to pick a more offensive front by planting traps for the zombies such as exploding barrels. Alternatively, you can choose a defensive approach where you build yourself a base packed with heaps of rocket launching turrets.

The Boxhead Zombie Wars have eight playing fields which you can choose from—four of these fields are typically more inclined to the offensive approach whereas the remaining four are geared towards the defensive. You’ve an abundance of opportunity to adapt your specific style when it comes to battling the zombie horde. Nevertheless, be aware that selecting the levels with defenses already put in place will absolutely start you at a higher level.

Controls

The game brings dozens of new weapons and enemies, in addition to the capability to set up turrets and obstacles to help you in battling the zombies.

– The arrow keys—these are utilized to control the movement of different characters in the game.

– The space—it’s used to fire.

– Z and X—used to cycle through the available weapons.

– The numbers 1 to 10 are used in selecting a weapon.

– P is used to pause the game, perhaps when you’d like to take a rest.

Although these are the basic controls that are typically used, you may choose to set up your own specific control keys. It’s easy to set up your control keys by using the option on the level selection screen.

Before every single wave of zombies attack, you’ll have enough time to set your own defenses. Turrets, barrels, and barricades are quite essential to survival. Once the zombies attack, utilize your preferred weapons to slaughter them.

Also, keep in mind that the faster the zombies die, the higher the multiplier in your upper right hand corner of your screen. This will give you an easy access to better and upgraded weapons—enabling you to fight your enemies even better. Having the multiplier is the key to accomplishing higher scores, because it’ll multiply the points you achieve for each zombie you slaughter or kill. A multiplier can go up to 999!